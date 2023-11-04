Eduardo and Jessica have played a similar game so far in the program. The two have managed to beat their rival in one of the rounds and to break the tie and determine which of the two would advance to the final round and qualify for the 10,000 euros they had to face the superpassword.

Neither of them pressed the button before Cristina Pedroche gave the five clues. Sandalwood, five, Eurovision, perfume and Slomo were the words that the presenter gave them and the first to click was Jessica.

Although everything indicated that she would be the one to advance to the final round, the contestant has drawn a blank. “What is this lady’s name? Wait, I know, please,” she lamented. But time has passed and her opportunity has passed!

Eduardo couldn’t believe how lucky he was having. He was clear about the correct answer and Chanel has catapulted him to the final round. There she has managed to take 1,200 euros thanks to “monologue”. !! Congratulations!!