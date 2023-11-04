As the NFT balloon deflated, so did some of the big projects or bets that once gained traction thanks to non-fungible tokens. Against this backdrop, the OpenSea platform, a crucial reference in the market, has just announced a significant cut in its staff.

He did it via X its own CEO, Devin Finzer, who a few hours ago published an extensive thread explaining the "important changes" that the company has undertaken for the launch of its next version and heading towards what the manager already calls "OpenSea 2.0". In this process, yes, the company has decided to take steps that directly affect its Human Resources area.

“We are building a new foundation so we can innovate faster […]. We will change the way we operate: we will move to a smaller team with a direct connection to users,” Finzer points out.: “Today we said goodbye to several teammates. This is The hardest part change”.









The manager does not go further or specify how much the OpenSea team will lose, but Decrypt, Cointelegraph and The Information specify that the cut would be more than substantial and would reach around 50% of your staff. This is what the three media outlets point out, citing a spokesperson for the NFT market startup, who does not specify in any case how many jobs that percentage will translate into.

“We are making significant organizational and operational changes as we focus on building a more agile and ultimately better version of OpenSea,” the spokesperson emphasizes: “With these changes, we are better positioned to deliver for the community.” His announcement comes just five years after the launch of OpenSea, an NFT market based in New York that over the years managed to grow to become a major reference in the sector.









At the beginning of 2022, the NFT market reached a valuation of approximately $13.3 billion at the beginning of 2022, although, as Decrypt recalls, it began to lose strength months later. However, it remains a key player in the sector: Dune data shows that over the past week it added more than 32,000 unique wallets between its standard and Pro markets, although Blur achieved a significant market share, exceeding 70 %.

This is not the first time that the company has been forced to adjust its workforce. In July of last year it laid off around 20% of its staff, which left it, according to the data provided by the company itself, with 230 employees.

“We have entered an unprecedented mix of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged recession,” Finzer explained at the time.

Cover image: Ajay_suresh (Flickr)

