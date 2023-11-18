Something that has not yet been built in real life is a machine that allows us to travel in time, either to the past or the future, but that has not prevented it from being a theme that has been present in countless series and films. That is precisely the background of Primer, an excellent science fiction feature film that you now have the opportunity to watch. ver and streaming and Filmin.

The protagonists are a group of friends, all engineers, who in their free time get together to build technological devices with which they later hope to obtain financing from investors. It is then that two of them, Aaron and Abe, manage to make a mechanism with which they discover that it is possible to go back in time, which leads them to choose to keep it a secret and not tell anyone else.

From there the film goes a little crazy, plot-wise, and you may have to watch it more than once to understand it. More than anything because of the explanation they give for these temporary trips to take place at the same time that they both decide that the best option is to build a box big enough for them to get insidewhich will allow them to go back in time.

However, what begins as a simple idea with the intention of making money by buying stocks or playing the lottery soon becomes even more convoluted when paradoxes occur and they must face the consequences of changing the past. Despite being a little confusing at times, the truth is that the film is engaging.

On the other hand, among its curiosities also stands out the fact that It only cost $7,000 to produce.a tiny amount if we compare it with the more than $500,000 it earned when it was released in theaters nearly 20 years ago.

