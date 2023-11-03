After the criticism, both active and passive, of the amnesty law, the PP has taken action by presenting an initiative with which it intends to delay its processing in the Senate, where it has an absolute majority. Cuca Gamarra explained today in Espejo Público that it is “quite the opposite of torpedoing.” He defends that it is about “legislating” and argues that “the PSOE is negotiating clandestinely, with complete opacity, even outside our country with people who will be in charge.” of political parties, but they are in hiding because they are fugitives from justice” and asserts: “That does not mean that it automatically has to be law.”

Gamarra explains his party’s initiative as a proposal that “seeks, within the processing in the Senate, that something very logical can be carried out, which only results in the improvement of legislative quality, which is that it can have time to request reports, so that there are appearances and therefore quality legislation can be made”.

The PP spokesperson in Congress reproaches that “there are examples that Spanish society neither forgets nor will forget, such as the ‘law of only yes means yes’, that from a disastrous legislative practice what has occurred is a harm that has benefited “to criminals. The PSOE from the Government has taken the practice of legislating badly thinking only of its interests, when it is in a hurry, when it has a commitment with someone like at this moment it has with fugitives from the law.”

Gamarra insists that this proposal “far from hindering, it actually enhances” and describes the negotiations of the PSOE and the independentists as “paripé”. “This is a paripé, this whole process that they call negotiation, but which is a transfer so that Pedro Sánchez is president of the Government of Spain and remains in power after having lost the elections and that weakness that the independentists know very well. have made their virtue” he criticizes.

In this “paripé” the popular has distributed the roles of each of the actors and “the scriptwriter is called Puigdemont who is the one who determines when and how this investiture takes place and the rest, starting with Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE affiliates, who have been called for a consultation are like many supporting actors or supporting actors. Gamarra also reproaches that on Thursday Junqueras “not only brought the PSOE to its knees but also humiliated Spanish society by saying: ‘we already have the amnesty, now we will get the self-determination referendum.’

Cuca Gamarra also criticizes that what has been agreed “is not an amnesty law, it is one of impunity so that those who have 7 votes go free while the rest of us will continue paying our mortgages, because no one is going to forgive them, we will pay, as we should do, our taxes, with our taxes will be used to forgive the debt of others…:” and warns “it is the line of immorality and the line that should never be crossed by anyone who wants to be president of the Government.” He states that “it is the best reflection of the delivery of equality of Spaniards before the law.”

–