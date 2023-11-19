Luciano gave the national team back the right game and character. Now with Ukraine we have to show what we are worth

We don’t want to disturb the great mysteries of history and even less the religious ones, but we would be willing to pay (symbolically of course…) to know what Spalletti is thinking when after Italy’s goals (like all his previous teams) he walks back and forth , with his hands in his pockets and his gaze fixed on the ground, almost frowning as if he had caught the goal and not scored, while around him players, staff and fans explode with joy. What words get stuck inside him? Goool, yay, well done, or maybe a liberating curse? We fear that curiosity will not be satisfied, we certainly venture what you feel: the same happiness as others, but internal, suffocated, experienced with yourself.

While waiting for Luciano to reveal the secret, he is responsible for the fact that we have started to rejoice again and that we will participate as European champions in Germany 2024 without going through dangerous play-offs. One point missing against Ukraine: a national team within our reach as demonstrated by the round victory at San Siro. Of course, each match is a story in itself, but we go to Leverkusen with great optimism. This Italy still has a lot to grow to compete with battleships like England, but it is already “enough” to overcome technically and economically inferior opponents. Money doesn’t give goals or even points in the standings but the amount of wages must mean something and that of the Azzurri is exaggeratedly higher than theirs. Now we “only” need to demonstrate on the pitch what appears clear on paper. By remaining humble, avoiding thinking that we are already qualified and also carrying a bit of fear of not making it. Because fear isn’t always wrong. It can become a very dangerous burden if it blocks your legs and prevents you from expressing yourself, but it is healthy if it leads you to concentrate, to give your best, to keep the adrenaline high.

Achieving the European Championship, arriving before Ukraine, Macedonia and Malta, would not be a feat, but given how the situation was, not only in the rankings, it would deserve a big round of applause and a sigh of relief. Spalletti, waiting for the last step and making all possible warnings, must be given the credit not only for having scored 10 points in 5 matches so far (three wins, one draw and one defeat), but for having restored the team in a short time National team play, conviction, character, right attitude, offensive propensity. He made choices, recovered old men and launched new ones, providing certainties.

The feeling is that the pleasure of playing has returned to the Azzurri and the pleasure of watching this young Italy that has ample room for growth has returned to the fans. We don’t have absolute champions, Bellingham and Mbappé are elsewhere, but our way of playing can still enhance the characteristics of some excellent performers. From Chiesa, best on the pitch yesterday, who allowed us to get ahead in the first half, to Raspadori who put things right when we were feeling a bit of that healthy fear in a delicate moment (that of the 3-2 found by Fruit salad). Among Italy’s merits there was above all this: not to be in trouble but to react immediately to find two more goals which gave the result the right dimension after a match dominated even if not played at a very high pace. Italy’s offensive play, the movements with and without the ball, the quality of the attacking wingers, the descents of the full-backs, the insertions and the deep invitations of the interior players, allow us to play both with a light, technical and movement like Raspadori, and with a powerful and weighty one like Scamacca.

Then there are the alternatives who know how to be decisive from the bench, like the usual El Shaarawy. This Italy needs a director who can make it run, be it Locatelli or Jorginho who returned yesterday. Positive performance, tainted by another missed penalty. Blessed boy you come from two bloody mistakes that cost us a World Cup qualification, do you want to put them behind you? Very well, name a corner and forcefully throw the ball and disappointments into it. And instead here comes that irritating bounce and that limp touch… Better not to insist any more. Maybe Spalletti thought so too, walking back and forth, looking at the ground…

