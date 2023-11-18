A rather curious detail! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Scarlet and Purple. It seems that it has already been officially offered who designed some of the new Pokémon of Paldea.

This time we talk about Tomohiro Kitakaze. In celebration of the first anniversary of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, he shared exclusive details about his design process. He has shared that he was the creator of charismatics Charcadet, Armarouge y Ceruledgeadding a glimpse into his creative vision behind these new additions to the franchise.

This is the design that has been published:

And what Pokémon did this same creative design in the past? Well the following:

Mega Mewtwo Y

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Escavalier

Shelmet

