EU Court, it is possible to ban the veil in public offices. The case of a woman in Belgium

“A public administration can prohibit all its employees from wear religious signs in the workplace”. This was established by the European Court of Justiceexpressing his opinion on the case of one donna in Belgium who had been banned from wearing the Islamic veil in the workplace to observe the principle of neutrality.

A ban of this type, the Luxembourg judges highlight, “is not discriminatory if it is applied in a general and indiscriminate manner to all administration staff and is limited to what is strictly necessary”.

