On many occasions, the companies in charge of developing indies surprise us with authentic gems that cannot be missing from anyone’s collection. Every year there are several titles that tend to sneak into the most essential, as is what happened in 2021 with Inscryption, the great work of Daniel Mullinsthe person in charge of Pony Island.

Its original launch occurred only on PC, but in the summer of last year it also ended up reaching PS4 and PS5. This has also served to join the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra y Premiumso all those who are subscribers of the Sony service will be able to access its free download through the PlayStation Store.

Among its main features, one could say that it is a roguelike in the form of a card game that in turn has puzzles and leaves us with a kind of escape room with elements of mystery and psychological horror. A somewhat peculiar combination, but in reality it is a mixture that turns this title into one surprise after another due to its story and plot twists.

Everything takes place in a sinister cabin where the only way to escape from this place is to defeat a strange character. This means that you have to build a deck using animal cards that are stronger than the opponent’s, having to sacrifice them to summon others. Even so, placing them in one way or another will also cause one thing or another to happen, showing that this It goes beyond being a simple card gameas it is best that you verify personally.

In VidaExtra | They are the most beastly worms in history, they are armed to the teeth with very crazy weapons and one of their best games is on PS Plus

In VidaExtra | Brutal combats against planetary enemies and some amazing sequences in this great game that you have on PlayStation Plus: Asura’s Wrath

In VidaExtra | This gloomy adventure based on HP Lovecraft’s novels is a descent into madness with incredible replayability. Waiting for you on PS Plus