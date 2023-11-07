2023 has been a spectacular year for the anime industry. The end of Shingeki no Kyojin and the return of Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen are some examples of the enormous success of Japanese animated series. However, among all the projects, one emerged that quickly became the surprise of the year: Size 100.

The post-apocalyptic anime hooked the audience from the first episode, and as new episodes were released, the fan base continued to grow. However, the continuity of the series was affected by different problems that caused an indefinite hiatus in the adaptation. Well, after months of waiting, it seems that we finally have an official release date. return.

According to Crunchyroll’s announcement, Size 100 will be back next December 25th in the best possible way: the remaining three chapters will be released at the same time. Thus, the first season of the anime will conclude at the beginning of this Christmas and will be ready to return in 2024.

There have been many animes that have shone with their own light this year, so it will be very difficult to determine which is the best animated series of the year. From Vinland Saga to Jujutsu Kaisenthey will be remembered for a long time.

