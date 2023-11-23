Before joining the ranks of Microsoft, the Rare team developed some simply masterful video games for Nintendo consoles. One of his best works was Banjo-Kazooie, the first installment of a fantastic saga that has not stopped making us live great moments, but without a doubt this title is the best of all of them and one that still worth playing 25 years later.

Currently you have it very easy thanks to subscription services. For example, those with a Nintendo Switch will need to sign up for the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, which gives access to all the Nintendo 64 classics. However, those who prefer to play on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S will be able to do so. download for free from the Xbox store if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

The protagonists are a couple of animals that give their name to this such a fun and entertaining adventure, as are a bear and a bird that always goes inside Banjo’s backpack. Both must collaborate to rescue the latter’s little sister, who has been captured by the evil witch Gruntilda, whose plans consist of stealing her beauty in order to become the most beautiful witch that exists.

At the time, comparisons with the legendary Super Mario 64 were inevitable because its proposal was very similar, since in this game the objective is to enter a series of very colorful worlds, with their own completely unique settings, with such collect a series of puzzle pieces that remain hidden by the levels. Sometimes some are very visible, but others require performing certain tasks or defeating mini-bosses.

For all this Banjo and Kazooie they are gaining new powers, such as the ability to fly through the air, run at full speed or become temporarily invincible, among others. In addition, there are also other hidden collectibles in the form of musical notes, to unlock doors to Gruntilda’s castle, as well as skulls that allow Banjo to transform into other animals or other things, such as a pumpkin.

