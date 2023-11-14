You finally have your long-awaited PS5, but now you realize that you need a second controller, to always have the battery ready to play or to be able to enjoy your titles in company, (not everything is going to be an online game, right? ). IF you identify with this situation, this offer is for you: the DualSense of Sony, or at least the cobalt blue one, has never been so cheap on Amazon. There you have it for 49.99 euros with free shipping included.

Sony PlayStation 5- DualSense wireless controller, Cobalt Blue color

Although the official price of the PlayStation 5 controller in cobalt blue is 74.99 euros, Amazon has it reduced by 30 euros from the 79.99 that it has always cost until now, leaving it at 49.99 euros. In addition, its price includes free and fast shipping, in a single day as long as we are Prime users or take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order.

As we say, the DualSense It is the official controller of the Sony PlayStation 5 and offers a completely renewed design compared to the DualShock 4 and all the previous ones, standing out for its haptic vibration technology. Thanks to it, immersion in games goes up a level.

But their dynamic adaptive triggers They are not far behind, and now we will no longer need to always have the headset connected to communicate online, since the new remote also integrates a microphone.

The central touch panel remains, but now the DualShock 4’s Share button becomes the new one ‘Create’ buttonalthough its function is basically the same: being able to share screenshots or streaming of our games quickly and easily.

For the rest, it is a completely wireless controller, with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and we still have integrated batteryso we won’t have to think about batteries or cables to play, at least while we have it charged, although it can also be used with the charging cable connected to the USB-C port.

