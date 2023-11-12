The Super Nintendo catalog left us with such memorable gems that no matter how many years have passed, we continue to remember them for the great moments they made us live in the 90s. One of the most essential titles that was published in the final stretch of the legendary 16 console was Yoshi’s Island and now you can enjoy it again.

This is also possible thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, since the Nintendo hybrid console subscription allows us to play a good number of titles that were released on SNES, among which is this great platform adventure starring the Yoshi himself and which in turn could be considered the best of all the ones he has been in charge of.

In it we go to the past because Yodo begins when Mario and Luigi are babies and the stork that was transporting them to their future home is attacked by the evil Kamek. The situation causes Baby Luigi to be kidnapped and Mario ends up on an island inhabited by Yoshis of different colors. From that moment on they forge an inseparable friendship so that the green dinosaur and his companions help Baby Mario to meet his brother.

This leaves us with an adventure with dozens of very colorful phases in which Yoshi will have to cross meadows, caves, castles, jungles and many other areas throughout six worlds. To do this, you can use skills such as swallowing enemies and turning them into eggs that can later be thrown at other enemies or blocks that can be used to unlock paths.

Furthermore, another of Yoshi’s abilities is that he can transform into various vehicles, such as a car, a train or a helicopter. And if you are one of those who like to go for 100%, there are a few hidden collectibles that serve to give access to additional phases in which it must be recognized that they make this one of the most challenging Mario video games out there.

