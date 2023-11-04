A few years ago, no one would have said that storage systems would have the importance that they have today. Beyond the space to save our files, hard drives did not have a great influence on our games. However, after the arrival of SSDs, and more specifically the NVMe M.2 models, this type of hardware has a direct influence on the performance of our games, and even on the possibility of being able to play.

Corsair MP600 PRO

The fact that the new SSDs are included in the latest generation consoles has caused developers to already work with this type of technology as standard, which means that the minimum requirements of several games require, even in their minimums, an SSD. However, there are still many players who have not made the leap to this type of device, but Coolmod is making it really easy with its Black Friday offers, thanks to which we can get the Corsair MP 600 Pro XT 1TB for only 82.95 euros.

The Corsair MP 600 Pro XT is a fantastic option for anyone looking to renew their Gaming PC or expand the storage of their PlayStation 5. This SSD is compatible with the Sony console thanks to the fact that it use of PCIe 4.0 architecturewhich allows the device to reach a series of speeds that reach or even exceed those achieved by the console’s internal SSD, which has a custom design.

Specifically, this model is capable of achieving a Maximum read speed up to 7,100 MB/s, as well as a writing speed of up to 5,800 MB/s. Therefore, this will make the loading times of our games practically non-existent. In addition, Corsair wanted to offer all possible guarantees, and for that reason it has incorporated a heat sink with which to keep the device’s temperatures controlled.

