In a mobile phone market that is languishing in sales and news, the arrival of Nothing was a breath of fresh air that is greatly appreciated, especially because its first mobile phone worked really well, and it continues to do so because one of its strong points is the so efficient version of Android that uses.

It is the Nothing Phone (1) and we were able to test it at the time with excellent results, and now it is even more interesting because it has a significant discount on Amazon, which sells it for only 325 euros, so it is already competing head-to-head against the realme and Xiaomi more competitive.

To begin with, you have a Snapdragon 778G+ processor that guarantees good performanceand it is not Qualcomm’s high-end, but NothingOS is a very well-worked Android customization layer, with some decorations but not too many to overload the operation of the mobile.

It also adds two features that are practically unprecedented in the range of 300 euros, such as the 120 Hz OLED screen and also wireless chargingwhich adds even more interest to a balanced and well-priced mobile.

Having said all this, what makes the difference is the design, the appearance, very attractive with the transparent back cover and LED lights that undoubtedly captures attention at first glance, a hallmark of Nothing in all its products.

Good camera and even more premium details

We must add some more quality touches to this phone, such as fast charging at 33W and reverse charging, that is, you can transfer battery to other devices, something that practically does not exist in the mid-range.

We were also able to verify that both day and night its camera takes quite good photos, complete with a more than decent portrait mode and good lighting.

The stereo sound also adds a positive detail for lovers of series, music and games, so in general terms it is clear that today and for the price it offers much more than other similar models.

