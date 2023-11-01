Not all users want or need the most powerful computer on the market, but there are people who simply want a basic PC that can handle some applications such as Microsoft Office, Chrome and little else. In that case there is a lot to choose from, although Amazon has really burst the market right now.

This store sells an HP Elite 8300 for only 152 euros, a computer that boasts, for example, 240 GB SSD storage and an additional hard drive, and it also has Intel Core i7.

It is true that it is reconditioned, that is, it is from a return and has been reviewed and tuned by experts, so it is not new. It is a small inconvenience, although for the price it has the truth is that too many faults cannot be put into it.

The processor is good, although it is from a few years ago. It is an i7-3770, which, however, accompanied by an SSD can be more than enough to run without problems the programs that we have mentioned before and some more, and it is also supported by a 500GB hard drive, so in general terms it gives you enough margin to store all types of files.

In addition, it also has something that few modern models have, almost none anymore, and that is the DVD reader, and that could explain to a certain extent why it is so successful on Amazon that it is among the best-selling products in the computer category.

The price also has a lot to do with it, of course, especially for people who need a PC to use as a multimedia server on which to run Plex, Kodi or similar programs, or even as a simple DVD reader as well, or a computer to study at home.

It comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, so you won’t have to worry about installing the operating system yourself, although if you prefer you can also use Windows 11 or simply go for a Linux distribution, since there are very light ones and with absolutely all the necessary software.

