There are large motorhomes, there are luxurious and extra-luxurious ones, with prices exceeding a million euros and interiors worthy of a five-star hotel. There is all that and then there are motorhomes like the Concorde Liner 1090 GIO, created so that those traveling on board do not lack for anything. And nothing can be interpreted in this case in the most literal sense of the word because it is no longer a question of the Liner 1090 GIO being equipped with a kitchen with a ceramic hob, a king-size bed or its own living room – all of which, of course, it incorporates. , is that its manufacturers wanted to go one step further and provide it with its own garage.

Own and inserted in the motorhome itself, understand.

Traveling with the car on your back. The 1090 GIO is a motorhome to go on tour with the whole family and without giving up any of the comforts you may have at home. And that, of course, means taking your car to move around the city, without having to maneuver a gigantic caravan. Because yes, although the model manufactured by Concorde is an autonomous motorhome, with a 229 HP Mercedes Benz Atego 7.7 l engine, it has space to store a car.

Its features include a small garage located at the back, a space 4.3 m long, 1.36 m high and in which a vehicle weighing up to 1,400 kg can be loaded. It may not be enough space for a large SUV or a 4×4, but it is enough for sports or roadster models. And since a good image usually shows more than a thousand words, Concorde has taken it upon itself to show its brand new caravan carrying a Mercedes W107 SL. This is how he actually presented it in Stuttgart.

















Surprising, but not unique. Motorhomes with an integrated garage are a fascinating concept, but the Liner 1090 GIO is not the only one to explore that idea. A few months ago we told you, for example, about the Volkern Mobil Performance, which is 12 meters long, 3.85 meters wide and equipped with its own garage with capacity for vehicles such as a Porsche 911, BMW i8 or Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet.

The idea is the same: travel without leaving the car at home. In fact, Concorde also includes in its catalog a photo of its Liner 1090 GIO riding a Smart and has the capacity to travel with a Mazda MX-5, which is less than 4 m long.

















Garage… and what is not a garage. Being able to transport passenger cars on board is just one of the comforts that the Liner 1090 GIO offers. And since here again the saying that an image says more than a description is valid, no matter how detailed and rich in technical data it may be, the German company allows you to take a 360º virtual tour of the interior of the motorhome through its website. .

In it you can see the seats for the driver and his passenger, the lounge area, equipped with sofas with five or four seats, in addition to the seats for the pilot and co-pilot; the kitchen, with vitro, oven and refrigerator; bathroom; and the bedroom, which includes a bed, wardrobes, drawers and a 32-inch television.

More than 11 meters of deployment. Such a layout makes the 1090 GIO a large motorhome. The company details that its luxury model Concorde Liner exceeds 12 tons in weight and reaches 11.5 meters long and almost 2.5 m wide. “We built the Liner on the chassis of the Mercedes Atego, with a 299 HP inline six-cylinder engine. The interior is also impressive, perfectly combining high-end equipment and maximum use of space,” says the company about Liner.

Getting one of these motorhomes, however, does not come cheap. The file published by the company itself shows that the Liner 1090 GIO with space for vehicles is around half a million euros, with an initial cost of between 474,000 and 542,000.

Images: Concorde

