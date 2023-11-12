Ruben Fleischer, the director of films such as Venom, Zombieland and Uncharted, will also direct the third installment of Now You See Me for Lionsgate.

At the end of October of this year, Lionsgate timidly announced that Now You See Me 3 was still underway, but in the last few hours the studio has provided new information about the progress in the production of the third installment of the saga of the thief magicians.

Another of the projects that Lionsgate is working on is The Immortals, which will be a reboot of the 1986 film, and with the new film Now You See Me they also plan to make a new version of what we already know.

Joe Drakethe president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, has declared during an investors meeting, that Now You See Me 3 will be a “reimagination” from the franchise, in which Ruben Fleischer will serve as director.

The final draft of the film is being carried out Michael Lessliescreenwriter of Assassin’s Creed (2016) y Macbeth (2015). While Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen will be in charge of production.

Ruben Fleischer to direct Now You See Me 3 in spring 2024

“We have reimagined Now you see Me with Ruben Fleischer, who is an absolute master at franchise management,” Drake explained. “If you think about what he did Venom y Uncharted“We couldn’t be happier.” Finally, he added that production on the film would begin in “spring” of next year.

Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman y Melanie Laurent were the stars of the first installment of Now you see Meand it was expected that they would reprise their roles in the next feature film, but after the confirmation of the third movie as a “reimagining”, is no longer so clear.

For now, the official cast of Now You See Me 3 has not been announced, but with only a few months left until the film begins production, it will surely not take us long to meet its cast.