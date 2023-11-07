Despite the forecasts, the box office of ‘Do not worry dear’, which has just arrived on HBO Max and has climbed to the top of the most viewed lists on the platform globally, was very satisfactory: a modest 35 million budget translated into 87.6 million in revenue worldwide. However, the general feeling due to the controversy that its turbulent filming unleashed is that it was a failure for Warner.

The film has generated headlines since 2021 due to a conflictive filming. Shia LaBeouf was fired by director Olivia Wilde because of problematic behavior involving star Florence Pough. LaBeouf was replaced by Wilde’s then-partner, Harry Styles, and the director was said to have clashed with the temperamental Pugh. Shortly after, several members of the production would declare that they were unfounded rumors and everything was left under suspicion that They could have been rumors generated by circles of Styles fans (¡!).

In any case, the film is a wonderful suburban dystopia that uses the conventions of the American way of life and nostalgia for glorious decades of the American past to give us a violent and passionate fable with a surprise ending. Florence Pugh and Chris Pine are especially attuned in this story about a 1950s housewife who lives with her husband in an idyllic experimental community led by a charismatic leader. Every day her husband leaves for a secret job, but the woman begins to suspect such perfect happiness.

With a rabidly feminist message, the film connects with a historical subgenre of dystopian science fiction, which uses life in residential neighborhoods to denounce the shame of the consumer society. Olivia Wilde fits perfectly with the spirit of classics like ‘Stepford’s Possessed’, and does so thanks to an extraordinary balance between almost fashion film aesthetics and traditional fantasy venom.

