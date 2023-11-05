The Darksiders saga has been showing no signs of life for a few years despite having left us with a total of four different video games. The first three opted for very similar gameplay, although the last one opted for a completely different genre by presenting us with a action RPG with an isometric camera, as was the case with Darksiders Genesis.

The latest installment of the saga is one of the titles that all PlayStation Plus subscribers can download for free to play on PS4 and PS5. As usual, you only need to access the PlayStation Store to get this adventure starring two of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Lucha, who debuts for the first time, and Guerra, who returns to action from the first chapter.

In reality, the game acts as a prequel to the numbered trilogy of Darksiders. The pair of brothers must join forces to stop the Machiavellian plans of Lucifer, the demon king, who is forming a powerful army with the demons of hell to eradicate humanity forever. Therefore, the entire step will fall on the two protagonists to prevent the balance from being broken.

This leaves us with a gameplay that resembles that of the Diablo games, with a very frenetic action in which Lucha distributes good tow from a distance with his pistols, while Guerra focuses more on hand-to-hand combat thanks to his gigantic sword, although there are also puzzles involved to solve throughout numerous very varied levels that They can be played alone or in the company of another person. through its cooperative multiplayer.

Among other functions, it is possible to switch between one character or another at any time, something that is ideal for taking advantage of their respective special attacks in various situations. In addition, they can acquire improvements to make them more lethal, which will help them level up, which in turn is an important detail given that some of the phases recommend having reached a certain level so as not to have a hard time.

