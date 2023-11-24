Recently it was the twenty-fifth anniversary of the first Half-Life title, one of the most legendary and influential FPS in the history of video games thanks to both its narrative and innovative mechanics in its time. To celebrate, Valve released a content-heavy update for the game that includes maps for the Deathmatch mode, a mini campaign known as Half Life Uplink, and even a documentary with the original developers about its development.

This update also includes patches to correct certain errors that were in the original version, which caused one of the most well-known bugs in the community to be fixed after more than two decades since its release.

For those who don’t want any kind of spoilers, stop reading from here.

The bug in question was in chapter six “Blast Pit”, in this part of the adventure we are introduced to an alien in the shape of tentacles which in a scene that goes through the window of a mission silo and drags it to its death to a poor scientist.

That was supposed to create a moment of terror in the player toward the creature. However, due to a glitch that caused a delay in the animation when the tentacle grabs the scientist, this scene instead looked weak and was even somewhat funny due to the voice acting. You can see it yourself in this gameplay at minute 5:39.

This was left like this until now, the user Vinícius Medeiros published a video on

This was even celebrated by Half Life fans on the Reddit forum. “That bug really bothered me for some reason, so I think Half-Life is a better game now that they fixed it,” one user commented.

It’s nice to see how after so many years Valve is still committed to improving the experience of playing the first Half-Life through these small corrections that undoubtedly make a big difference when judging a video game. Despite not having a third installment, the legacy of Half Life is still more alive than ever for many players old and new.

