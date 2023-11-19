Orozco has expressed his astonishment with Ronia, the talent of the Malú team, on several occasions, and in the Final Assault he has once again confirmed his suspicions after the talent’s powerful performance.

And Orozco and Ronia have a tug-of-war relationship, but one of good vibes, with little jokes since the Blind Auditions. And, with each gala that has passed, Orozco has reaffirmed how wonderful Ronia is for everything she transmits on stage.

“It is a storm of enthusiasm, joy and good vibes,” says the coach. Even so, Orozco has confessed that we make mistakes many times, and he has made in this edition what is, for him, his biggest mistake in La Voz.

“Without a doubt, this has been one of my biggest mistakes in this edition, not turning around with you,” Orozco acknowledges, huge words towards the “perfect storm” that Ronia represents. What a moment!