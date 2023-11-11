loading…

Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets because they could not enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque which was heavily guarded by Israeli troops. Photo/anadolu

JERUSALEM – Israeli authorities continue to impose strict restrictions on Palestinians. The Zionist regime has banned Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem for Friday prayers for five consecutive weeks.

However, an official of the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu, “Only 4,000 Palestinians, most of whom are elderly, managed to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers.”

The official, who chose not to be named, added, “The mosque appeared empty due to Israel’s tight control of the streets.”

Since early Friday morning, Israeli troops have been deployed on a large scale throughout occupied East Jerusalem, especially in the Old City and the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers on the streets near the Old City area after being prohibited from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel did not comment on the reasons for limiting Muslims’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has experienced non-stop airstrikes since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, 2023.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women, as a result of Israel’s brutal attacks. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is nearly 1,600 people, according to a number of sources.

