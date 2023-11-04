Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit, the great challenge shifts to digital

On one side Isybank, on the other Buddy R-Evolution. The clash – not at all fratricidal – between Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit has moved to digital. The bank in Piazza Gae Aulenti, under the leadership of Andrea Orcel, has incredibly reduced the stock market capitalization gap with its other historic rival and now “only” six billion euros are at stake. But it is natural that, with the change in the services that banks provide, and with the new peculiarities of customers, the scenario shifts to the web. On the other hand, in our country, between 2018 and 2022, 4,423 branches were closed, with a decline of 17.4%. 6.8% of the Italian population lives without a branch: it is the equivalent of the inhabitants of Piedmont.



And so here are the champions of digital transformation: Isybank for Intesa Sanpaolo – which in recent days has been involved in the opening of an investigation by dell’Antitrust – e Buddy R-Evolution per Unicredit. But these are not two similar products with a change of logo, but two different philosophies that show how the path to digital is not univocal but decidedly more jagged in different aspects. Let’s start with governance: Isybank is an autonomous bank of the Intesa SanPaolo group, Buddy R-Evolution instead it responds directly to UniCredit Italia.

The service model also diverges: the first is a full-fledged digital bank, the second guarantees on-demand services that can be developed digitally, in person, remotely or with home service. As regards the target, Intesa SanPaolo has decided to continue the migration of four million customers, using as a yardstick, “confidence” with digital and attendance (or not) of the branch in the last 12 months. Unicredit, on the other hand, has decided to offer customers the free choice whether to join or not and, since its creation (which took place in 2018 under the name of BuddyBank, the bank that only worked on iPhone), convinced 400 thousand new people.

The technology diverges: Isybank has opted for a dedicated app, while Buddy R-Evolution can be used within Unicredit’s digital system. Finally, the products: the new creation of Intesa SanPaolo makes current accounts, debit cards, loans and mortgages available to customers. Buddy R-Evolution, on the other hand, can count on all the products from the Unicredit galaxy. Two different paths to reach the goal, the Grail of digitalization.



