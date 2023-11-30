Inflation drops by 0.4% monthly and annual increase at +0.8%

In November, according to preliminary estimates from Istat, the national consumer price index (NIC), excluding tobacco, recorded a monthly decline of 0.4%bringing the annual increase at +0.8%, down compared to +1.7% in the previous month. This significant deceleration is mainly attributable to energy prices, both unregulated (from -17.7% to -22.5%) and regulated (from -31.7% to -36.0%). To a lesser extent, processed foods (from +7.3% to +6.3%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services also contributed to the slowdown.

In detail, underlying inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, fell to 3.6%, while the shopping cart slowed to 5.8%. Inflation net of energy goods alone recorded a decline from +4.2% (recorded in October) to +3.7%. The shopping cart reflects this trend, with the prices of food, home and personal care goods going from +6.1% to +5.8%, and those of high-frequency purchase products going from +5.6% to +4.8%. The acquired inflation for 2023 is +5.7% for the general index and +5.1% for the underlying component.

November data indicates inflation of 0.8%, a level not seen since March 2021, according to preliminary Istat estimates. This further decline is attributable to the favorable trend in the prices of energy goods and the dynamics of the prices of some services, as well as to the new deceleration in the prices of food goods, in particular the processed component. The new governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, comments positively on the considerable drop in inflation in the euro area, defining it as a favorable development and recognizing that the ECB’s policy has contributed to this result. “The new considerable decline in inflation in the euro area is good news. The ECB’s policy has been restrictive to bring inflation back to target and today’s decline represents a favorable development“. The new governor said this on the occasion of the event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Iccrea.

