Suara.com – Gibran Rakabuming Raka denied rumors that said Iriana Jokowi was an actor who had the ambition to push herself forward as a vice presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate for Prabowo Subianto. Moreover, it was said that girls and women were volunteering with Joko Widodo or Jokowi to gather support.

“Who said it? It’s not true. Just ask the volunteers, have you ever met them,” said Gibran to journalists at Taman Ismail Marzuki, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (19/11/2023) evening.

Jokowi and Iriana’s eldest son also denied reports that his mother met with businessmen to seek support.

Iriana Jokowi (left) holding a press conference preparing for the wedding of her son, Gibran Rakabuming, to Selvi Ananda. (Photo: Antara/Maulana Surya)

“(Meeting) HIPMI (Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association) especially,” he argued.

Tempo Magazine previously reported that Iriana played a big role in the idea of ​​nominating Gibran as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate. The first lady is said to have lobbied her extended family in Solo and Yogyakarta, Jokowi volunteers, and HIPMI to support her son to become vice presidential candidate.

Based on a Tempo Magazine report, Iriana’s ambition to push Gibran as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate was based on the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP)’s unfavorable treatment of her husband. One of them was the statement by the General Chairperson of PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, ‘If Jokowi doesn’t have PDIP, oh, what a shame,’ which was delivered in front of a large crowd at the PDIP 50th Anniversary event at JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, on January 10 2023.