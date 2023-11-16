loading…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is threatened with overthrow after Israel’s war in Gaza failed to eradicate Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is threatened with overthrow because the Zionist military war in Gaza failed to eradicate Hamas as promised by his government.

The war has entered its 42nd day on Thursday (16/11/2023). More than 11,000 Palestinians were killed by Israeli military bombardment, but the top Hamas officials most wanted in connection with the October 7 attack failed to be tracked down and crushed.

Tragically, the Israeli military became the target of the international community because it stormed al-Shifa Hospital on the pretext that the largest medical facility building in Gaza stood on top of the Hamas command headquarters. The Palestinian resistance group has denied this accusation.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on PM Netanyahu to resign or be fired over the government’s poor handling of the war against Hamas.

“Netanyahu must leave now during the fighting,” the Yesh Atid Party leader told Channel12.

This is the first time Lapid has publicly called for the prime minister’s dismissal since the start of the war.

“We will sit (in government) under another candidate from the Likud (Party),” he said, claiming he was in discussions with ruling party leaders on the issue.

“There are a lot of people there who understand that this country is headed in a bad direction,” he said.

“This administration is not working,” he continued.

“We need change — Netanyahu cannot continue to be prime minister. We cannot allow ourselves a prolonged campaign with a prime minister who is not trusted by the people.”