At least 16 Israeli soldiers have been killed since they launched ground operations in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Number of soldiers Israel who died in their ground operations in Gaza Strip keep increasing. Even so, the Prime Minister (PM) of Israel Benjamin Nentanyahu remain confident that you will achieve success.

The Israeli military said 16 of its soldiers had been killed in fighting since Tuesday in and near the Gaza Strip, when its forces were involved in heavy fighting with Hamas militants.

The Israeli military continues to record casualty figures on its website, providing the names, ages and locations of soldiers killed in the ongoing war.

As Israel’s losses mounted, Netanyahu said Israel’s war on Gaza would be long but victorious. He expressed this in a statement in which he also mourned the increasing military losses.

“We are in a difficult war. “This will be a long war,” he said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (2/11/2023).

Israeli forces have been fighting Hamas militants in Gaza since Friday, supported by heavy air and artillery strikes, which have killed many civilians in the Palestinian territory.

While 15 soldiers were killed inside Gaza in fighting with Hamas militants, one person was killed outside the territory. The Israeli military did not provide details about how he was killed.

Clashes also occurred with Hezbollah and other militants along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, leaving eight other soldiers dead.

Israel relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the worst attack in the country’s history, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, on October 7 according to Israeli officials.