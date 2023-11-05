loading…

GAZA – Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip will cost as much as 200 billion shekels (USD 51 billion or Rp. 795 trillion), financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Sunday, citing preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance.

Calcalist reports the estimate, equivalent to 10% of gross domestic product, is based on a war lasting between eight to 12 months; due to limited activity in Gaza, without the full participation of Lebanese, Iranian or Yemeni Hezbollah; and some 350,000 Israelis recruited as military reserves immediately returned to work.

Calcalist described the ministry as considering 200 billion shekels an “optimistic” estimate. But the ministry said it did not support Calcalist’s data.

Gaza’s Hamas armed group launched the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians in the country’s history on October 7 and Israel has since bombarded Gaza with the aim of eliminating the group.

Calcalist said half of the costs would go to defense costs totaling about 1 billion shekels per day. Another 40-60 billion shekels came from lost income, 17-20 billion shekels for business compensation, and 10-20 billion shekels for rehabilitation.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich previously said the Israeli government was preparing an economic aid package for those affected by Palestinian attacks that would be “bigger and more extensive” than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was committed to helping everyone affected.

“My direction is clear: Open the taps and distribute funds to anyone who needs them,” he said, without providing figures. “Just like we did during COVID-19. In the last decade, we have built a very strong economy here and even if war has an economic impact on us, as it has now, we will pay for it without hesitation. “

After the war, S&P cut Israel’s rating outlook to “negative”, while Moody’s and Fitch reviewed Israel’s ratings for possible downgrades.

