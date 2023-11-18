loading…

Israel’s dirty secret of arms exports: Palestinians become guinea pigs. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

TEL AVIV – Soldier Israel on October 22 released footage of a Maglan commando unit deploying a new precision-guided 120 mm mortar bomb called the Iron Sting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Haifa-based bomb manufacturer Elbit Systmes has been promoting the weapon’s qualities on its website since March 2021 when the bomb was integrated into the Israeli military.

Benny Gantz, then Israel’s defense minister and now part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet, described Iron Sting as designed to strike targets with precision, both in open terrain and urban environments, while reducing the possibility of collateral damage and preventing injury to victims. non-combatants.

This claim was also echoed by Mark Regev, Netanyahu’s former spokesman, regarding the country’s overall approach to the war in Gaza, according to which Israel is trying to act as humanely as possible.

However, more than a month after Israel launched aerial bombardments on Gaza following a surprise Hamas attack, Israel has killed at least 11,400 Palestinian civilians, and injured 30,000 people in the besieged strip and the occupied West Bank. More than 4,700 Gaza children died. Hamas fighters killed 1,200 people in attacks on October 7.

Israel is known as one of the world’s weapons producers. Analysts say Israel’s “surgical” killing machines, tested on Palestinians, are gaining global interest.

In 2014, a number of countries were known to be looking for drones capable of carrying Spike rockets. Israel then introduced the Heron TP “Eitan” drone, its largest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and entered service in 2007. Manufactured by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) – Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and the country’s largest industrial exporter – This drone can fly for up to 40 hours continuously and can carry four Spike missiles.

According to the non-governmental organization, Drone Wars UK, Eitan was first used during “Operation Cast Lead” in the 2008-2009 Gaza war to attack civilians. According to Defense for Children International, of the 353 children killed and 860 injured during Operation Cast Lead, 116 died as a result of drone-launched missiles.

After the war, IAI witnessed a surge in orders for Heron variant drones from at least 10 countries between 2008-2011. During this period, more than 100 drones were purchased, leased or acquired through joint venture schemes.

According to the UK’s 2014 Drone Wars report, India – Israel’s largest military buyer, operating more than 100 Israeli-made UAVs – purchased 34 Heron drones in this period, followed by France (24), Brazil (14) and Australia (10).