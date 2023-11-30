loading…

Ramzi Abbasi met his son outside the courtroom. Photo/palestinechronicle.com

WEST BANK – Ramzi Abbasi, a prominent Palestinian social media activist from Jerusalem, was released on Wednesday (29/11/2023) from Naqab prison.

His name was included in the prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He described horrific conditions inside the prison. The atrocities he saw and felt firsthand were a form of crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli colonial regime.

“We haven’t seen sunlight for 60 days. “We have experienced beatings for 60 days, morning, noon and night,” he told reporters.

“Naqab Jail has been turned into a graveyard. “Many prisoners suffered broken bones, some had broken arms and heads,” he explained.

He said Israeli guards urinated on the holy Koran, sexually abused prisoners and forced them to sleep naked and uncovered in the cold.

“Mentally and physically we are in a bad condition. “This morning, I found out that I had been released and I couldn’t believe it, I still don’t believe it,” said Abbasi.

He added that lawyers and the Red Cross should push for access to the prison to check conditions for themselves.

The Palestinian prisoners’ movement, which includes prisoners currently detained, issued a statement on Wednesday urging international intervention to stop the humanitarian violations.