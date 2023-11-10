loading…

Smoke billows from an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, Gaza on November 9, 2023. Photo/Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The military wing of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, said on Thursday (9/11/2023) that a female Israeli soldier, who was taken prisoner, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The news was reported by Anadolu Agency. This brings the death toll of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip to 61 people.

Al-Qassam Brigades also said another captive soldier was injured in the Israeli attack.

“Al-Qassam reports the death of a captive soldier, Fa’oul Azai Mark Asiyani, 19, from the Modi’in settlement, and the injury of another captive soldier with moderate injuries in an Israeli airstrike that hit Gaza,” said a Hamas statement on Telegram.

They further indicated they would later provide “documentation to support the accuracy of this announcement,” without providing further details.

As of 18.20 GMT, there had been no response from the Israeli side.

Israel has launched non-stop air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, which took hundreds of Israelis hostage.

A total of 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed by Israel in brutal attacks. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

(she)