Israel is increasing its attacks on Gaza, Palestine by bombarding schools, hospitals and mosques. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The day after Israel attacking an ambulance convoy transporting seriously injured patients from al-Shifa Hospital to the Rafah border crossing, the Zionist army increased bombardment in the Gaza Strip, hitting schools, mosques and several hospitals.

On Saturday (4/11/2023) morning, an Israeli missile hit the al-Fakhoora school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Jabalia refugee camp. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the attack on the school killed at least 15 people and injured 54 others.

“The number (of deaths) is expected to increase,” said Muhammad Abu Silmeyeh, director of Al-Shifa Hospital.

Thousands of people displaced by Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip took refuge in al-Fakhoora school.

A witness to the attack who lost family members in the bombing told Al Jazeera that four people in his family were killed or injured.

“We have nothing to do with anything related to the Hamas movement. “This room only has children and women,” said the witness.

The attack on the school was the third major attack on the Jabalia camp.

This attack came hours after a deadly attack on the Osama bin Zaid School housing refugee families in the al-Saftawi area north of Gaza City, killing at least 20 people.

On Saturday morning, the entrance to al-Nasser Children’s Hospital in the western part of Gaza City was also attacked, and several local media reported civilian casualties.

The local Health Ministry said around 2,200 people, including 1,250 children, are currently buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza.

Generators and Solar Panels

Israeli forces also attacked electricity generators and solar panels at al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City.