Israeli troops searched the al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza, Palestine, but did not find the hostages held by Hamas. Photo/REUTERS/IDF

GAZA – Military Israel has raided the al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in Gaza, searching every inch of the medical facility.

According to Israeli media reports, Radio Kan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hope that Zionist forces would find the Hamas hostages there did not materialize.

Israeli sources, quoted by Sky News Arabia, said Israeli forces did not find any hostages during a search of the al-Shifa medical complex.

The report added that Israeli special forces searched every inch of the hospital and questioned several doctors, medical personnel and internally displaced persons.

According to the Gaza government media office, there were nearly 9,000 people inside the hospital, including patients, medical staff and Palestinian refugees.

Earlier, Kan Radio announced that Netanyahu was postponing an agreement to exchange a group of Israeli civilians for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons to carry out the raid on al-Shifa Hospital.

The raid, which began Wednesday, turned al-Shifa Hospital into a military barracks and detention center.

To cover up the failure to find the hostages, the Israeli military released a video which it claimed showed the discovery of weapons in the hospital.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said soldiers, who entered al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday morning after besieging it for days, found weapons, combat equipment and technological equipment there and were continuing the search.