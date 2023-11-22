loading…

Israeli troops are in the Gaza Strip on November 8, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Israeli military vehicles have withdrawn over the past 48 hours, while maintaining their presence in the northern Gaza Strip.

This move is an apparent attempt to position themselves to a “relatively safe point”, according to a report by the Anadolu news agency.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Anadolu correspondent said Israeli forces had withdrawn to a distance of more than three kilometers west of the Al-Sabra neighborhood and the western outskirts of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Israeli troops have also withdrawn from the south-western areas of the Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Remal neighborhoods, all the way to Al-Rashid Street on the edge of the Gaza Sea, according to witnesses and local sources.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli colonial forces maintain their positions in open areas in the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia.

They maintained their position in the city of Jabalia, after reaching the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital.

Israel’s retreat came hours before a hostage ceasefire agreement was reached with Palestinian factions in Gaza.

The points are considered “relatively safe” for Israeli forces, as they have been there since October 27, 2023, after carrying out extensive sweeping and bombing operations.

Israel’s brutal attacks have killed more than 14,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

