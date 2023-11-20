loading…

Israeli troops have reportedly begun to surround the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Zionist forces Israel reportedly started to surround the Indonesian Hospital (RS) in Gaza, Palestine, today (20/11/2023).

According to Al Jazeera’s report, the Israeli military began bombarding the area around the medical facility.

“From what we gathered from witnesses, it looks like Israeli forces will repeat what happened at al-Shifa Hospital. “It looks like there will be an attempt to storm the Indonesian Hospital,” read the Al Jazeera broadcast.

At the same time, the generator at the Indonesian Hospital was also turned off. Even though this medical facility is the only hospital that is still trying to offer services in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on reports of a siege on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

The IDF, on Sunday, claimed to have discovered a tunnel under al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza that stretches 55 meters.

“IDF troops uncovered a 55 meter long terror tunnel 10 meters deep under the al-Shifa Hospital complex, which is under the hospital and ends at the blast door,” read an IDF statement.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters that the entrance was discovered when military bulldozers tore down the outer walls of the hospital complex and discovered a fortified shaft with a spiral staircase that descended 10 meters.

“It was a large building that had a metal staircase (spiral), then extended for 55 meters and reached the blast door,” said Hagari, indicating that troops had not tried to open the door for fear of a trap.

“Outside the door, intelligence predicts the tunnel will split or there will be a large space for command and control,” he added, adding that Israeli forces would continue to search the area as there may be access holes from nearby houses.

(but)