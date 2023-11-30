loading…

Fadi Badran (21) was killed by Israeli troops near the Ofer military prison located in Beitunia. Photo/Social Media

RAMALLAH – A Palestinian youth was killed and several other people were injured in a confrontation with Israeli troops in the early hours of Thursday (30/11/2023) in front of Israel’s Ofer prison in the city of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Fadi Moayad Badran, 21, from Beit Ur al-Tahta village west of Ramallah, died from a critical gunshot wound to the chest caused by Israeli troops’ live ammunition during a confrontation that took place in front of Ofer prison.

Two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli bullets near #Ramallah while awaiting the release of the sixth batch of Palestinian prisoners as a result of the resistance’s prisoner exchange deal. pic.twitter.com/3EiQqs583K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 29, 2023

Four other young men were injured by live bullets, while two people were injured after falling during the Israeli army attack.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli colonial forces stormed a neighborhood near the Ofer military prison located in Beitunia, west of Ramallah, leading to confrontations.

Troops attacked Palestinians with live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas bombs.

(she)