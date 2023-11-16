loading…

Hezbollah troops in Lebanon continue to launch attacks on Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel launched missile and artillery attacks on the outskirts of the villages of Naqoura, Blida, Alma Al-Shaab and Labouneh on the Lebanese border. It was in retaliation for an artillery attack launched by Hezbollah fighters from Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities said the Labouneh area was “almost barren” due to Israel’s use of “incendiary bombs.”

Meanwhile, sirens were activated in the northern Israeli town of Shtula after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it detected “a number of missiles” launched from Lebanon on Thursday. The IDF said the missiles fell in an open area.

The IDF also said it attacked areas across the border in Lebanon with artillery fire after an anti-missile hit the Dovev area in Israel, without any casualties.

The IDF also said in a post on social media that it had attacked Hezbollah’s “fighter targets” on Thursday, including “several military positions.” The IDF also said it “struck a terrorist operating on Lebanese territory, near the peace zone.”

Following the Israeli attack, Hezbollah launched several attacks against the Upper Galilee in northern Israel. Iran-backed fighters said they attacked Misgav Am, Bayad, located across the border from the Lebanese city of Blida, Yiftah barracks and Metula.

According to CNN, the IDF said the Misgav area and the IDF post in Metula were attacked but noted that there were no casualties. “IDF troops attacked the source of the fire with artillery fire,” he said on social media.

The IDF also said it attacked a “terrorist cell” that tried to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon on Thursday.

Earlier, Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his armed wing had used new types of weapons and attacked new targets in Israel, and vowed that the front against his archenemy would remain active.