Palestinian fighters fight against Israeli troops in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, November 9, 2023. Photo/AP

GENESIS – A total of 11 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in a massive military attack and drone attack on the city of Jenin and refugee camps on Thursday (9/11/2023).

The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 20 people were injured in the ongoing Israeli military operation in the city.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in raids in Bethlehem, Hebron and Ramallah.

Journalist Shatha Hanaysha told Middle East Eye from Jenin that the raid on the camp began at 10.30am, when Israeli army troops raided a house where Palestinian fighters were hiding.

A violent armed confrontation ensued, coinciding with the extensive entry of Israeli military reinforcements from several fronts into the city of Jenin.

“The Israeli army completely cordoned off the neighborhood around the Jenin camp and shot at anyone who moved,” said Hanaysha.

“They even shot at a group of residents in the courtyard of the Jenin government hospital and at the emergency entrance,” he explained.

He added several fighters were killed in drone attacks on military cells in the center of the camp, even as Israeli soldiers arrested random residents.

The director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, Mahmoud al-Saadi, told MEE that Israeli soldiers surrounded the Jenin Government Hospital and initially prevented ambulances from moving.