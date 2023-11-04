loading…

Hamas prepares a close-range attack on the Israeli army. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli ground forces approach Gaza City, the largest and most populous population center in the Palestinian enclave. It is based on satellite imagery and video from open and official sources.

CNN’s analysis of the images helps explain what happened on the ground as the Israel Defense Forces claimed they had surrounded the city.

“IDF troops surrounded Gaza from the air, land and sea, surrounding Gaza city and its surroundings,” said Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). “The soldiers advanced in battle, where they destroyed the above-ground and underground infrastructure of Hamas fighters and eliminated them.”

Since the IDF launched a ground offensive into Gaza a week ago, marking the final phase of its war against Hamas, its forces have advanced in three directions – from Gaza’s northwest border along the Mediterranean coast, from the northeast near Beit Hanoun, and from the Gaza border. east to west, along the south of Gaza City – in an apparent attempt to divide the strip in two.

Israeli forces have moved deeper along the western region, towards the sea, according to European Space Agency (ESA) satellite imagery on Wednesday, which showed that Israeli forces were within about a kilometer of a complete encirclement of Gaza City.

Although the images taken are low resolution, they appear to show tracks of heavy armored vehicles snaking across the strip, south of the city center, and almost reaching the coast.

Video showing Israeli advances south of Gaza City has not yet emerged, but footage shared by the IDF and circulating on social media in recent days shows Israeli forces having moved into Gaza’s northernmost communities – Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya and Atatra – and being seated -Sit down. on the perimeter of Gaza City from the north.

Satellite images and footage also showed Israeli troops on Salah al-Din Road, a highway that runs the length of the strip, apparently blocking anyone still in Gaza City from moving south. A video that emerged on Monday, recorded by Palestinian freelance journalist Yousif Al Saifi, showed an Israeli tank opening fire on a car on the road.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said its fighters killed four more Israeli soldiers in a night battle in northern Gaza.