Al-Quds Hospital was surrounded by Israeli tanks from all directions. Photo/bnn network

GAZA – Israeli tanks and military are still surrounding Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip from all directions. The health facility is preparing to evacuate the patients.

This development was revealed by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday (13/11/2023).

“URGENT: Israeli tanks and military are stationed near Al-Quds Hospital from all directions. Bombing is underway; while hospital preparations are underway to evacuate patients and their families, as well as medical personnel,” PRCS wrote in X.

Meanwhile, the tense situation is still felt at Al-Shifa Hospital.

“Israeli forces have not completely surrounded Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, but not everyone can leave the health facility,” said Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday.

Al Arabiya reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had surrounded the Al-Shifa hospital complex from two sides.

“They have come out, the hospital is not completely surrounded, at the eastern exit of the hospital there is a road and we have encouraged people to leave,” Regev told Sky News.

Regev also said, “Israel understands not everyone can leave (the hospital)”.

According to Netanyahu’s advisers, Israel is ready to supply ambulances to help people leave Al-Shifa hospital.