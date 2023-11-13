loading…

Israeli military vehicles maneuver during the Israeli army’s ground operation against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Reuters/Israel Defense Forces

GAZA TRACK – The team Israel have reached the gates of the main hospital in Gaza City on Monday (13/11/2023), their main target in their battle for control of the northern half Gaza Strip where, medics said patients including newborn babies were dying due to lack of fuel.

Since Israeli ground forces entered Gaza in late October and quickly surrounded Gaza City, fighting has been concentrated in the increasingly tight environment around Al Shifa, the territory’s largest hospital.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra, who was inside Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients had died in the last three days, including three newborn babies, due to the hospital siege and lack of electricity.

Qidra, said an Israeli tank was now stationed at the hospital gate. Israeli snipers and drones shelled the hospital, making it difficult for medical staff and patients to move around.

“We are surrounded and in a circle of death,” he said as quoted by Reuters, Monday (13/11/2023).

Israel has ordered civilians to leave and medics to send patients elsewhere. It said they had attempted to evacuate the baby from the neo-natal ward and left 300 liters of fuel to power an emergency generator at the hospital entrance, but the bid was blocked by Hamas.

Qidra said the 300 liters would power the hospital for just half an hour, and Shifa needed 8,000-10,000 liters of fuel per day distributed by the Red Cross or international agencies. An Israeli official who did not want to be named said 300 liters could last several hours because only emergency rooms were operating.

At least 650 patients remain at home, desperate to be evacuated to other medical facilities by the Red Cross or other neutral agencies.

Israel says the hospital is located above a tunnel that houses Hamas fighters and uses patients as shields, but this is denied by Hamas.