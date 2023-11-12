loading…

Palestinians who fled their homes take shelter at al-Quds Hospital in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, Gaza City, Gaza on October 31, 2023. Photo/Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency

GAZA CITY – Israeli tanks were only 20 meters (66 feet) from Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City and opened “direct” fire at the hospital.

The tense situation was revealed by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on Saturday (11/11/2023), reported by Anadolu.

“Israeli tanks are 20 meters from Al-Quds Hospital. “The shooting directly hit the hospital, creating extreme panic and fear among the 14,000 refugees,” said the humanitarian agency’s statement in X.

This occurred at a time when Al-Shifa Hospital and its surroundings in Gaza City were subjected to intensive Israeli bombardment by planes and artillery, which made the hospital unable to function anymore, according to Palestinian government sources.

This critical situation occurred at the same time as the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

To date, Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The number of dead and injured continues to increase every minute.

There is no indication that a ceasefire will materialize soon because Israel has rejected it. A critical situation exists in all hospitals in Gaza City.

Medical officers at the hospital stated that almost every minute a patient died due to Israeli army attacks and sieges, power outages, running water and lack of food and medicine supplies.

(she)