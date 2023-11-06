loading…

Israeli politicians have stepped up the Gaza genocide rhetoric by calling for the use of doomsday weapons, including nuclear bombs. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – A right-wing minister in the Prime Minister’s government Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked outrage after calling on the Zionist military to nuclear bomb the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Cultural Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu made the call during an interview on Kol Berama radio.

The interviewer asked, “Your hope is that tomorrow morning we will drop nuclear bombs all over Gaza, level it, wipe out everyone there?”

“That’s one way,” Eliyahu answered. Previously, another Israeli politician also caused a stir by calling on the Israeli military to use what he called a “doomsday weapon” in Gaza.

When it was stated that there were still around 240 hostages being held by Hamas, Eliyahu reiterated this by saying while praying for their return; “There is a price to pay in war.”

“Why are the lives of the abductees, whose release I so desperately want, more important than the lives of the soldiers and people who will be killed later?” he explained.

The comments, which made headlines in Arab and Israeli media, were quickly brushed aside by Netanyahu, who promptly suspended Eliyahu from a cabinet meeting.

“Amichai Eliyahu’s words do not correspond to reality,” PM Netanyahu’s Office said in a statement.

“Israel and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) acted in accordance with the highest standards of international law to prevent harm to those not involved, and we will continue to do so until we achieve victory.”

Eliyahu is a member of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and has no ties to the three-member war cabinet overseeing operations against Hamas.