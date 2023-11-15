loading…

Victims of an Israeli missile attack are treated at Al-Shifa Hospital, North Gaza, October 23, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Israeli soldiers blindfold, strip and detain refugees or patients who are taking refuge inside al-Shifa Hospital, North Gaza.

The head of the emergency department at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza said on Wednesday (11/15/2023) that, “Israeli soldiers turned a blind eye, stripped naked and took sheltering refugees to unknown destinations.”

This footage, during which doctors and refugees transferred NICU babies, some injured, from one part of Al-Shifa to another to save their lives, while the army of a nuclear power, supported by Western powers, attacks a hospital, shows the true face of Zionism, Israel, and their… pic.twitter.com/x1BdnkZKFO – Jehad Abu Salim Jehad Abu Salim (@JehadAbusalim) November 15, 2023

He also denied the Israeli army’s claim that incubators and baby food were provided to the hospital by the Zionist regime.

“We have not seen anything behind Israel’s claims that they are carrying milk or incubators for babies,” he said.

“There were no clashes inside the hospital, there was only gunfire from Israeli soldiers,” he stressed.

He described the situation as “terrible” when the body started to rot, because people could not bury it.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that they had lost contact with health workers at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces raided the building.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wrote on social media platform X, “Reports of a military attack on Al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning.”