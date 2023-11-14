loading…

The star of David is painted on the Qatar Consulate building in the Gaza Strip. Photo/X

GAZA TRACK – Israeli soldiers painted a Star of David on the heavily damaged Qatari consulate building in the Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

Shahar Glick, a journalist at Israeli Army Radio, posted a picture of the building on X on Monday (13/11/2023).

“(Israeli) soldiers left their stamp on the destroyed Qatari embassy in the Gaza Strip this morning,” he wrote.

The symbol was seen sprayed on the side of a four-story building that was badly damaged by the shooting. The building is located in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Middle East Eye has requested comment from the Israeli army and the Qatari government.

In recent years, Qatar has played a key role in keeping Gaza’s economy afloat as Israel imposed a tight blockade of the coastal territory.

It is also prominent in indirect negotiations between Israel and the Hamas movement regarding a potential prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement.

Last Thursday, Mossad and CIA leaders met with the Qatari prime minister in Doha to discuss a deal to free some 240 prisoners taken by Hamas and other Palestinian groups during their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

A day earlier, Qatari mediators met officials from Hamas’ political bureau to discuss the parameters of the deal.