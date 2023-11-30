loading…

Karim Ghawanmeh (12) was arrested without charge by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Photos/Social media

WEST BANK – Israeli troops detained a 12-year-old Palestinian child after raiding his family’s home in a refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday (29/11/2023).

“The boy, Karim Ghawanmeh, vomited out of fear when he realized the soldiers wanted to arrest him,” his brother, Othman, told Middle East Eye.

Othman said Israeli forces blew up the family’s old house in the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, at dawn.

The family had just moved out of the house, so the soldiers called Karim’s father when they found no one there.

An officer told him he should immediately hand over his son to the army.

“We were very surprised. My mother started crying and screaming,” Othman told MEE.

“When we woke Karim, he immediately vomited because he was scared,” he explained.

Karim’s father accompanied the child to a detention center in the Beit El neighborhood, north of Ramallah, hoping to bring him back after a short interrogation.

But the soldiers detained the child without charge and forced his father to return home without him.

“He is still small, what can he be accused of?” Usman said.