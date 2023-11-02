loading…

Israel will continue its land invasion of Gaza amidst many of its soldiers being killed by Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while addressing soldiers, once again called on Palestinian civilians to leave the northern part of Gaza – a call humanitarian groups have repeatedly said is unrealistic. In fact, the number of Israeli soldiers continues to fall and die horribly when massacred by Hamas fighters.

“Nothing can stop us,” said Netanyahu, reported by Al Jazeera.

“I call on those who are not involved: Get out. Get out, move south,” he said. “Because we will not stop in our activities to eradicate Hamas terrorists.

“We will move forward. We will advance and win, and we will do it with the help of God and the help of our heroic fighters.”

Meanwhile, according to CNN, three Israeli soldiers were killed on Thursday as part of the country’s ground operation into Gaza.

This brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza operation to 20 people.

Not included in the number was an off-duty reservist, Ariel Klein, who was killed Thursday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while returning home from duty.

The number includes one soldier killed on October 22 near Kibbutz Kissufim during operations ahead of Israel’s full ground operation into Gaza. The IDF recorded two other soldiers killed on October 20 and 25 respectively – the cause of death is unclear.

(ahm)