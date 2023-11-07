loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s nephew was reportedly killed by Hamas. Photo/Turkiye News Paper

GAZA TRACK – Niece of the Prime Minister (PM) of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Edou Netanyahu, was reportedly killed in the Gaza Strip while fighting with Brigade Izzeddin al-Qassam .

Quoted from the Turkiye News Paper which cited a report by the Russian news agency, Sputnik, on Tuesday (7/11/2023), Yair Netanyahu was a captain in the Israeli army. He was the leader of a sniper unit that carried out deep infiltration in the Gaza Strip. He is said to be a dangerous sniper.

As is known, Israel has launched a land operation into the Gaza Strip which was delayed some time ago. This was done after the Zionist state bombarded the Gaza Strip after Hamas carried out operation Storm al-Aqsa, a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

It was reported that 1,400 Israelis, including 324 soldiers, were killed and 5 thousand 132 Israelis were injured in attacks from Gaza.

Israel’s siege of Gaza, coupled with its relentless bombing campaign, has resulted in enormous human suffering and doctors are short of even the most basic medical supplies.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in 31 days of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel’s barbaric actions continue without any sign of a ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

As the Middle East once again descends into bloodshed, a deadline has been set for nearly 2 and a half million Palestinians to leave blockaded Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) again urged Gaza Strip civilians to evacuate. Most recently, the Zionist army gave civilians four hours to leave the enclave which was under heavy fire.