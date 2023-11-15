loading…

The safety of babies is threatened at al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza, because the electricity supply has run out. Meanwhile, Israeli snipers targeted people inside the hospital. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military snipers Israel targeting people peering through the windows of al-Shifa Hospital (RS), Gaza, while the medical facility was the target of military operations to hunt down Hamas.

Another disturbing sight was that as many as 200 bodies were abandoned outside the emergency ward at the hospital because medical personnel were at risk of becoming targets for Zionist military snipers.

The director of al-Shifa Hospital, doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiyah, said five people had been shot by the Israeli military when they tried to leave the hospital in the last three days.

According to him, two people died, while three injured people managed to walk back to the hospital.

Salmiyah said he and other medical staff members, patients and at least 15,000 refugees were unable to leave the hospital because of the threat of Israeli snipers.

“We have not been able to retrieve the two bodies because we are afraid of being shot,” he said, as quoted by The National, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

“There are another 150 bodies outside the emergency room. We cannot take them out for burial,” he said.

He said, the stench was very strong.

“Israel will kill us if they see us digging. They shoot anything that moves,” he added.