Israeli reservists and settlers take part in weapons training at a building in Mitzpe Yair, an Israeli settlement in the West Bank occupied by the Zionist apartheid regime. Photo/Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times

WEST BANK – Illegal Israeli settlers exploit the brutal genocide against Palestinians in Gaza to expand their campaign of forcible eviction of Palestinians from their homes in the West Bank.

According to a Haaretz report, this state-backed Israeli settler militia has begun a population displacement campaign amid the genocide in Gaza.

Since fighting in Gaza began last month, Palestinians from sixteen pastoralist communities in the West Bank have been forced to flee following threats from Israeli settlers.

The South Hebron Hills are now controlled by settler “defense forces” acting with total impunity.

“Community defense forces have the authority to arrest whoever they want and do whatever they want,” field researcher and B’Tselem guide Nasser Nawaj’ah told Haaretz.

The settlers wore Israeli military uniforms as they terrorized Palestinian villages.

These illegal settlers, all of whose settlers and settlements are illegal under international law, are said to be growing “wilder than ever”.

In recent weeks, they have blocked all roads leading to Palestinian villages in the region using large stones.

The village of Sussia, for example, is home to more than 300 Palestinians, but is cut off by sixteen roadblocks; some were even erected in the middle of villagers’ fields.